A diagnosis that arrived in a short time, which left no way out for Emily Smith and which did not allow her parents to say goodbye

The heartbreaking story of the little girl Emily Smith it comes from the UK, but in a few days it spread all over the world. The 8-year-old girl had just started the summer holidays when she began to experience a strange pain in her arm, until she lost sensation.

His parents couldn’t figure out the source of his malaise, so they decided to contact your doctor. After a visit to the hospital, doctors discovered that little Emily Smith had a brain tumorwhich unfortunately could not be cured.

Five days later, the 8-year-old is went into a coma. The hospital team tried to give her surgery, which unfortunately happened ended unsuccessfully. After that operation, Emily did not never regained consciousness. Her parents stayed with her until the end, but they couldn’t say goodbye when she was still awake.

She died forever in the arms of her mom and dad and in front of her eyes brother Harry4 years older than her.

The gesture of the 12-year-old brother of Emily Smith

After the disappearance of one of the most important people in his life, it was the twelve-year-old who wanted to make a last gesture of love for his sister. You have created a fundraiser to help research the Brain Tumor Charity. She wanted to make her proud by organizing a variety of physical challenges, such as climbing England’s highest mountain or cycling the 75km from Cambridge hospital to their home in St Albans. That same trip that his beloved Emily was supposed to do once she was released from the hospital.

Little Emily Smith has left an unfillable void in the hearts of her loved ones, who still can’t believe what happened. A trivial pain in the arm, which seemed only the consequence of an effort and which instead was the symptom of a brain tumor, which in a few days broke her little life, without giving her parents the opportunity to realize and accept that they were about to lose her. Without giving them a chance to say goodbye.