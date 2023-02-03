“It was abandoned, only a doctor told us…”, the heartbreaking story of Paola Luise’s husband, who died of cancer

Paola Luise he lost his life at the age of only 58, due to pancreatic cancer, discovered too late. In just 5 months, he lost his fight.

Today, the husband Horace Cao decided to file a complaintbecause the diagnosis arrived late, was the consequence of inaccurate visits of doctors.

The man explained that last June, Paola Luise had begun to accuse gods severe pains in the stomach and abdomen. She had also started losing weight.

The story of Orazio Cao, Paola Luise’s husband

She went to the emergency room for ben four times, but those symptoms had not at all alarmed the doctors present. Here is the man’s story:

Symptoms that should have alerted the doctors in the emergency room where we went four times between the end of July and August, once at the Angelo, three times at the Ca’ Foncello in Treviso. Only in one case did a doctor tell us to book an urgent CT scan, but the first date was September 7th. We had to do it privately.

On August 30 he arrived thereresult of the exam and the heartbreaking truth emerged.

She was hospitalized, but now there was nothing more to do. We also turned to specialized centres, including Milan. I don’t know if her fate would have changed, but she could have been treated better, perhaps she could have lived a little longer and in any case she cannot leave someone so at the mercy of evil.

Today the husband of Paola Luise calls for investigations on the disappearance of the woman. She wants to understand if timely intervention could have saved her or allowed her to live longer.

I know the cancer the pancreas does not forgive, but not being abandoned like this.

The woman’s funeral will be held next February 10th in Martellago, where she was born and raised until her transfer to Favaro Veneto.