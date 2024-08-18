Although vetoes by large companies are rare, A woman claimed on TikTok that American Airlines would prevent her from flying with them again due to a strange situation that he simply could not have committed. This is the story he shared on social media.

Erin Wright uploaded a post to the short video social network in which, in almost five minutes, she revealed how the airline had banned her from flying for life because She was being accused of having had sexual relations with a man on one of her planes.

The reason why the woman with the account @erin_wright_ She complained about the accusation that she is a lesbian.

In detail, she said, she tried to board a flight to New Orleans to get to her sister’s bachelorette party, but was informed by staff that she would not be able to board the plane. “The gate staff seemed nervous and said to me: ‘Ma’am, I’m sorry to tell you this, but you have been banned from flying with American Airlines.’ I told them, “What? I’ve never done anything.”

Bewildered, The 24-year-old woman demanded to know why she was being denied boarding the flight, but was given no details. She said the response she received was: “I’m very sorry, but it’s an internal security issue, I can’t tell you.” Instead, she was asked to call the customer service line where she was told that she should know the reasons.

Not wanting to miss the opportunity to accompany his sister on her bachelorette party, he finally He resigned himself and had to pay US$1,000 to book a new flight with another company. Although he was hoping to get his money back for the trip he couldn’t take on American Airlines.

After waiting 12 days Erin decided to contact the airline again and they explained to her that The reason she was banned from traveling was because she had engaged in sexual activity with a man inside the airplane bathroom.

The airline’s justification surprised her greatly. “I’m a lesbian, I’m 24 years old. Do you see me? Would I have sex with a man? No,” he is heard saying in the video.

The woman accused of having sexual relations removed the veto

on American Airlines

After learning that the reason why American Airlines would no longer allow her to fly was because they claimed that she had had sexual relations in the airplane bathroom with a manErin Wright took it upon herself to prove her innocence.

The first thing he did was send an email to the customer service department explaining that She couldn’t be the accused woman, simply because she is a lesbian.

Later, her mother intervened in the case and, through another email, helped the airline finally clarify the situation and the will be removed from the list of people who are prohibited from flying.

In the end, thanks to the fact that his case was once again circulated on social media, was able to recover the money invested.