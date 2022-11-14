During a tooth root canal operation, a 45-year-old from Matera mistakenly swallowed a 4-centimeter needle and was rushed to the Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bari. instrument he was handling, and the needle went into the airway through the trachea and lodged in the lower bronchus of the right lung. The Thoracic Surgery team, directed by Professor Giuseppe Marulli, intervened to save the woman with an endoscopy to remove the needle. “The case of the needle for root canal treatment – Dr. Marulli explained in a note – is only the latest in chronological order: in recent months we have intervened to remove a molar, a nail placed in the mouth by a worker and ended up in bronchi following a cough, a grape inhaled by an 80 year old and even a 5 cent coin inhaled by a psychiatric patient”.

“The majority of cases – he added – concern children with plastic pieces of toys unsuitable for age or with organic bodies such as almonds and peanuts that should not be fed to very young children: among pediatric patients we recently found and removed a light bulb from a toy phone.” More than 200 bronchoscopies have been carried out in the last ten years at the Policlinico di Bari, according to what was announced by the hospital itself, which represents the reference center for emergency airway endoscopy and the only one in all of Southern Italy authorized to perform endoscopy in case of suspected foreign body for children under 18 months. In 70 cases there was the effective removal of the foreign body.