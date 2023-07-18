Birthday dinner for two sweethearts turned into a nightmare. This is what happened to a young boy who was kicked out of the place where he dined because he didn’t pay the bill. However, the girlfriend wanted to offer the drink to her boyfriend as a birthday present, but something went wrong.

The dinner for boyfriend John’s birthday should have been offered by his girlfriend who, however, decided to leave the restaurant first, after having paid only the bill for her drink and the boy’s salad. The reason? The girl is a vegetarian and he ordered the most expensive steak in the restaurant. The boy was incredulous in the face of all this: he only discovered that his fiancée had left, paying the bill in half, when he too got up from the table to leave.

John, as his fiancée said, “never respected my choice of a plant-based diet and his steak was just another dig at me, so I left him there alone on his birthday and I don’t regret it”.