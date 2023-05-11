The SHCP, or Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, is a dependency of the government of mexico whose main objective is the management of the country’s public finances. His functions cover various areas, from tax collection to the design of fiscal and monetary policies.

One of the The main functions of the SHCP is the collection of taxes. Through the implementation of collection systems and programs, the Secretariat is in charge of ensure that citizens and businesses pay the corresponding taxeswhich are destined to finance the public expenses of the government.

another of the functions of the SHCP is the design of fiscal and monetary policies that allow sustainable economic growth in the country. This implies the constant analysis and evaluation of national and international economic variables, and decision-making that allows maintaining a stable and growing economy.

The SHCP is also responsible for managing the federal government’s budget, as well as managing public debt. This implies the identification of the financing needs of the government and the search for options to obtain financial resources.

In addition to these functions, the SHCP is also in charge of regulating the financial system in Mexico, designing and executing support programs for the productive sector, and implementing policies to encourage savings and investment.

What relationship does the SAT have with the SHCP?

The Tax Administration Service (SAT) is a decentralized entity of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) of Mexico. The relationship between the SAT and the SHCP is close and one of constant collaboration, since both agencies work together to meet the fiscal and financial objectives of the country.

The SHCP is in charge of designing fiscal and economic policies, while the SAT is the entity responsible for their application and execution.

In this way, the SHCP establishes the fiscal policies, establishes the tax and fiscal norms, and the SAT is the entity in charge of ensuring that these policies and norms are complied with by the taxpayers.

Besides, the SAT is in charge of collecting taxes and other tax revenues of the State, and to manage and control fiscal and tax processes in Mexico.