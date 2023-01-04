The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) seeks that Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), pay the debt that expires during the first quarter of the year, this without receiving support from the federal government.

After providing financial support to the oil company in recent years, the SHCP look for that Pemex pay its debt unless you don’t have enough cash for the goal at the end of the quarter, said one of the people, who requested anonymity, according to Expansión in a note, because the Conversations between Pemex and the Government are not public and they can change.

Pemex is positioned as the most indebted oil company in the worldits financial obligations of more than 105 billion dollars (mdd) to September 2022.

The oil company is in a huge financial pressure because the Mexican government requires that it stop the oil exports and invest in loss-making refineries, while the company continues to fail to halt a reduction in production in the long term.

The Mexican company reported a net loss of 52 billion pesos (2 thousand 679 million dollars), during the third quarter of last year, while US competitors Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp.. They reported a combined profit of more than $30 billion, this in the midst of a rebound in international oil prices.

The Mexican oil company has 188 thousand million dollars of pesos in amortizations that expire in 2023 and must maintain zero net indebtedness in real terms, said in its annual financing plan.

The debt refinancing It could include, among others, bank loans, bond issues, direct financing or financing guaranteed by export credit agencies.