Russian Anna Shcherbakova became the leader after the short program at the 2021 World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm, Sweden. The broadcast was conducted on website Channel One.

The 16-year-old figure skater scored 81 points for hire. The second place is taken by the Japanese Rika Kihira, who has 79.08 points. The third place was taken by another Russian woman Elizaveta Tuktamysheva with 78.86 points. The third Russian Alexandra Trusova, who broke the cascade, remained in 12th place (64.82).

The free skating program in women’s single skating will take place on March 26. It will start at 20:00 Moscow time.

Shcherbakova is a three-time champion of Russia, a silver medalist of the European Championship, the Grand Prix final and the World Junior Championship. She trains in the group of Eteri Tutberidze.