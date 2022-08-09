The console Wii without a doubt it was one of the most ambitious projects of Nintendo, this is because the company was looking to address all types of gamers, be they casual or hardcore. And precisely one of the users was Zachary Levi, protagonist of Shazamwho apparently has no unpleasant memories of the device from the end of 2006.

In a recent interview with IMDB, the actor revealed how an accident with the console sent him to the hospital. Levi expressed his love for video games, even hosting the Video Game Awards. The system had just gone out and the actor was up half the night playing tennis.

But, during one of the games, he waved his hand too high and too forcefully, smashing a lamp and ending up in the ER. I need 14 suture stitches because of the accident. One that for those moments was not a surprise, since the wiimotes they were blown up with the sports title included in the console.

Here the interview:

In news related to Zachary Levi. Not long ago during the San Diego Comic-Conthe release of the next film by Shazamwhich is subtitled Fury of the Gods. If you want to take a look at the complete note, we invite you to click on the following link.

Via: gamerant