That’s how it is, as of April 25, 2023, DC characters from Shazam! The Fury of the Gods will have their delivery available for purchase and rent in digital format.

The rentals will be available for 48 hours through PVOD on digital platforms such as: app Apple TV, Prime Video Store, Google Play, izzi, Claro Video, Total Play, Megacable, Axtel, DirecTV and Microsoft Store, as well as One Play, C&W, TIGO, Cableonda, Nuevo Siglo and Altice (remember that the platforms may vary depending on the country).

The film stars Zachary Levi (American Underdog) as Shazam and Asher Angel (Andy Mack) as Billy Batson.

What is Shazam about?

The second installment of Shazam shows us again the superhero children who have taken the power of the gods and who, by occupying it, become adult characters.

Now that the boys are teenagers, they have improved in control of their powers, but are still not fully capable of manipulating them. Again we will see how they deal with it while saving the world and their families.

In this second film they will have to face the triad of powerful goddesses, daughters of Atlas, who seek to recover their power. It is a film full of action and laughs, which manages to balance perfectly.

