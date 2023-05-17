The release date of Shazam 2 in HBO Max It is almost here. With Shazam! Fury of the Gods finally wrapping up its theatrical run and getting closer to its release in HBO Max. When will fans be able to watch and stream Shazam 2 on the platform owned by Warner Bros. Discovery?

Technically, the David F. Sandberg-directed movie will be part of the content available on Maxsince the renamed version of HBO Max will debut the same day. The film was released in theaters on March 17, 2022, but it did not perform as expected and became the live-action entry of the DC Universe with less collection.

Considering the poor results at the box office, there is a lot of uncertainty about the future of Shazam in the version of DC Universe Led by James Gunn. However, lead actor Zachary Levi seems to be open to reprising the character on future occasions, as long as he has them.

The release date of Shazam 2 in HBO Max is he May 23, 2023.

When it launches in HBO Max, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will continue the story of teenager Billy Batson (played by Asher Angel), who, by reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!”, transforms into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam.

In this sequel, Shazam He’s not alone, as he joins his superpowered friends who are still learning to reconcile teenage life with their adult superhero alter egos. This time around, there’s an even more powerful foe, the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods who come to Earth in search of magic stolen from them long ago.

Via: coming soon