The director Of Shazam! Fury of the GodsDavid F. Sandberg, stated that he will take a break come on superhero movie after the less than enthusiastic reviews of the latter film with Zachary Levi, which debuted in theaters with results well below expectations.

Sandberg had already intervened on Reddit, as part of a discussion on the mediocre receipts of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, after which he reasoned on Twitter that the film received the lowest score in critics’ votes and the highest score in public votes among the projects he has directed.

“I didn’t expect to repeat what happened with the first chapter, from the point of view of the reviews, but I was still surprised by these evaluations because I think it’s a good film,” wrote the director.

“As I’ve said before, I’m eager to get back to horror as well as try new things: after six years of Shazam, I’d say for now I’m done with superhero movies. (…) To be clear, however, I don’t think for a second that I shot the two Shazams.”

“I learned so much and got to work with some really amazing people. I will be forever grateful to have been able to lead two of these projects – they were very challenging but very valuable experiences.”

“One thing I’m definitely looking forward to is getting away from online discussions about superheroes – it’s really stressed me out and it’ll be nice not to have to think about it anymore.”