The movie Shazam! It was one of the most popular installments in the DC Extended Universe. He stood out for his comedy, innocence of the protagonist and not dark tone. Its box office success was so good that Warner Bros. gave the green light to the second part.

To the bad luck of the fans, the production of the sequel was one of the most affected by the health crisis caused by the coronavirus. Now, the filming stage has already started and the first trailer was revealed.

First images from the filming set. Photo: Just jared

As we see in the images, the protagonist Zachary levi he wears a much more modern suit and less cartoon than in the first installment. Likewise, it appears a more fierce or adult attitude.

Currently, there is not much information about the plot, so fans can only make assumptions about the title of the film: Shazam! Fury of the gods. Now we have to wait to know which divinities the superhero will face.

Shazam 2: director does not rule out new appearance of Superman

Via Twitter, the director David F. Sandberg He had already indicated that the participation of Superman was part of his plans from the first installment, but he prefers to remain silent until we see the result on the big screen.

“I am not going to comment on the casting rumors for various reasons. One is that you can never be sure of anything until it has happened. Halfway through filming Shazam! the plan was for Cavill to participate. They could have figured it out and been correct at the time, but they would have ended up being wrong in the end, ”he shared.