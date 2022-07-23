During San Diego Comic-Con there was also room for Shazam: Fury of the Gods!new production that had the opportunity to present itself to fans with a brand new trailer, which showed many of the sequences that those who love the world A.D will have the opportunity to admire in the room.

There was no lack of classic moments that made the actor Zachary Levi perfect for the role of the well-known superhero, who, as you can see in the video that you can admire on the cover of the article, will certainly once again be ready to animate the DC world with his performances, conquering the scene on various occasions.

Obviously, as it was now known thanks to the various insights related to Shazam: Fury of the Gods !, we will not only see the hero in question to show himself on screen, with many others who in fact, after being chosen, showed themselves in the presentation trailer .

Fortunately, during the video in question we have not seen any kind of postponement, and in fact as confirmed Shazam: Fury of the Gods! will appear in the hall on the day of December 21, 2022which fortunately is still not far away, and soon as a result we will be able to admire the new contents proposed for the DC world.