Shazam! Fury of the Gods it shows with the second Italian trailer: the movie with Zachary Levi will arrive in cinemas on March 16, and in all likelihood it will mark the conclusion of the saga in view of the much-discussed reboot of the DC Extended Universe.

As you may recall, Levi spoke on Instagram about whether or not he is part of the new DCEU and said he was optimistic, although of course it all depends on what James Gunn and Peter Safran decide. Difficult, however, that any official communications take place even before the release of the film.

“From New Line Cinema comes ‘Shazam! Wrath of Gods’, which follows the story of Billy Batson, a teenager who just needs to say the magic word ‘SHAZAM!’ to transform into the Super Hero and his adult alter ego Shazam,” reads the synopsis of the video.

“Endowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and the other members of the adoptive family with whom he lives are still learning to juggle the teenage life and that of adult superheroes. However, they will find themselves facing the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods came to Earth in search of the magic that was stolen from them long ago.”

“So Billy, aka Shazam, and his family, will be back in action to save their superpowers, their lives and the fate of the world.”