Director David F Sandberg decided to do a surprise to fans sharing a photo on social media with cast members in costume from Shazam Fury of the Gods.

Sandberg spread the photo on Twitter, making fun of the scene shots “stolen” by fans during the filming of cinecomics. Therefore, as you can read from the tweet, to prevent this situation he decided to make the shot public.

In the photo, which you find below, we can see the protagonists of the film. In addition to the return of Zachary Levi in the role of Shazam, lined up in their official costumes we have the cast members who will form the “family” of the superhero of the same name.

Among them we can recognize Adam Brody, Megan Good, Ross Butler, DJ Cotorona is Grace Fulton, who will play the part that was Michelle Borth in the first chapter.

Don’t know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here’s a pic I took the other day pic.twitter.com/41wStJ6oe2 – David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) June 21, 2021

In the photo of Shazam’s costumed cast we see another familiar face, as regarding the role of Grace Fulton, Sandberg also joked indicating that she will play both her “human” form, and her superhero form with slightly different makeup and hair Since “with Wonder Woman it worked“.

The arrival of the family had already been anticipated both by the end of the first chapter, and by a recent declaration by Sandberg, declaring that he was interested in exploring more deeply the “Shazamily”.

Besides being a fun superhero movie, Shazam it also shows off the gaming culture, going from the most obvious situations to small easter eggs that are difficult to recognize if you are not really passionate about hardcore. We refer you to our article in which we have deepened these references to video games.

Among the other faces in the cast that we will see in the film, they have already been confirmed Asher Angel, who will return to play Billy in human form, Faithe Herman and Jack Dylan Grazer. Currently filming of Shazam Fury of the Gods are being held in Atlanta, while the theatrical release is set for June 2, 2023.