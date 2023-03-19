Shazam! Fury of the Gods didn’t do too well in launch week, opening with a result 44% lower than the first chapter. In its first three days in theaters, it grossed just $30 million at home. The day of debut saw receipts of only 11.7 million dollars, compared to 20.3 million for the first episode. Considering the film had a $125 million budget, it will be some time before it breaks even.

The progress of the film also spoke on director David F. Sandberg, which in the past had tied the making of a third film to the success of the second. Sandberg spoke in response to some comments in the r/boxoffice subreddit that talked about the film’s box office.

One user began by writing that Sanberg deserved more, while another tagged him directly for a quick comment. Then a third user replied “It’s not fair to tag him in a post about his film’s disappointing results. I understand that’s a positive comment, but still haha.” To which Sanberg, logged on Reddit as /u/dauid, replied: “Don’t worry. I’ve known how this was going to end for a long time and I was right. They paid me the full amount up front.”

Apparently he took it sportingly, in the sense that i money he received them and at this point the success or otherwise of the film does not seem to be his problem. Be that as it may, barring a recovery in the coming weeks, it is unlikely we will see a third episode if the data continues to be this.