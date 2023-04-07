Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be available in format digital from tomorrow, April 7th: the release date, announced by Warner Bros., falls less than a month after the film’s debut in cinemas.

It is a choice that says a lot about the results obtained at the box office, and indeed there has been talk of mediocre receipts for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which may have sunk the character played by Zachary Levi in ​​view of the much discussed reboot of the DC universe.

For the moment, the information published by Warner Bros. only concerns the American market, where the film will initially be available for purchase digitally at a price of $24.99, which will become $19.99 for a 48-hour rental. The 4K Blu-ray release is scheduled for May 23rd.

In Italy the digital purchase conditions will probably be similar, at least in the first few days, after which the more accessible traditional rental options will arrive.

After the origin story narrated in the first chapter, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will see Billy Batson’s super family face an unprecedented threat, represented by two gods who arrive on Earth to wreak havoc.