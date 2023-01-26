This January 26 Warner Bros. shared a new trailer for Shazam: Fury of Godsone of the last films of the DC Cinematic Universe or DCEU as we know it.

In just over two minutes we have a glimpse of what this film has to offer. As it was established some time ago, this is a sequel to the previous one, so again we see Billy Batson transforming into Shazam. But he is not the only one capable of doing it.

This is why more superheroes like him have appeared who now have to deal not only with their normal lives but also with their super powers. So the daughters of Atlas, Anthea, Kalypso and Hespera, are not at all happy with what is happening.

They think that they are not worthy to use their father’s powers. So now Shazam and the others must deal with the fury of three angry and rather vengeful goddesses.

Font: Warner Bros.

Something that becomes clear with the advancement of Shazam: Fury of Gods is that those who enjoyed the previous film were pleased with what it offers.

Clearly, Warner Bros. put a good budget on this film. That is obvious with the quality of the special effects, choreography and setting.

Best of all, this film retains the humor that the previous one had. There is even a reference to game of Thrones in advance.

When is Shazam: Fury of Gods released?

The premiere of the film Shazam: Fury of Gods It is March 17 of this year. But that is the date for the United States, and in the case of Latin America, it will be a day before.

It is what appears in the description of the first advance that accompanies this note. For other countries and territories this date may change. It is to be imagined that this is the final one of a film that underwent multiple changes and delays before being released.

Font: Warner Bros.

Its premiere was originally on April 1, 2022 but Warner Bros. sent it until November 4 of that year. He then changed his mind and set it on the calendar for June 2, 2022 only to change it back to December 16 of last year.

A part of these modifications have to do with the complicated situation within Warner Bros. and its merger with Discovery. Shazam’s future in the DCEU is unclear and we’ll see what happens.

