Shazam! It was one of the great successes of DC Movies Y Warner Bros., so its sequel was guaranteed. So from the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 came the first breakthrough Shazam! fury of godswhich is its official name.

This is how we see back to Ash Angel In the role of billy batson Already Zachary Levi like this superhero. Only now he will not fight alone, but he will also have the support of his great family.

That is something that stands out a lot in the new trailer, where Shazam turns to his brothers and sisters to defeat wait Y Kalypso. These last are the sisters of Atlaswho are very angry that this superhero and his relatives use the power of the gods.

What has caused more grace in the fans is that Shazam have a dialogue with wait where he recalls a classic phrase from a very popular franchise.

Font: Warner Bros.

That is how Shazam He says ‘I may not have your experience…because I’m not as old as you…but I’ve seen all the Fast and Furious movies. The only thing that matters is family!’.

What comes next is something you should see for yourselves in the preview of Shazam! fury of gods. As can be seen in the video there is more budget behind this film. It is clear that the resources at hand are greater than before.

What is the release date of Shazam! Fury of Gods?

Fortunately for the fans Shazam! fury of gods It will have its premiere this year, and specifically, on December 21, 2022. Yes, the wait is still long, but the new trailer suggests that it will be worth it.

In charge of directing this film is David F Sandbergwhich worked on its predecessor. Zachary Levispeaking of this sequel, said ‘there is so much heart, and so much humor’. He then talked about the role of family in this film.

Font: Warner Bros.

Levi he pointed ‘we got this really cool look at all the kids getting their superpowers at the end of the last movie, and now, we’ve been at it for a few years’.

Later, the actor highlighted ‘we all fly around trying to do little missions, but still trying to figure it out… Super family comes with super drama’. We will see how things go with this new film that is one of the most anticipated this year.

