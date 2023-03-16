Although there were complaints after the premiere of its trailer, “Shazam: The Fury of the Gods” It is already preparing its arrival in theaters. This movie with Zachary Levi aims to be one of the largest of the now extinct DCEU, due to the explosive action that the advances anticipated. Can this latest installment of the lightning superhero redeem the rest of the franchise? Or will it be a forgettable tape? Find out for yourself, because below we leave you the complete guide so that you do not miss the film in theaters.

“Shazam 2” is one of the most anticipated movies by DC fans this year. Photo: composition LR/Warner Bros.

When does “Shazam 2” premiere in Peru?

Shazam 2 It will premiere this Thursday, March 16 in theaters in Peru and its world premiere will be on Friday the 17th. The film will continue showing the adoptive brothers of billy batson on their journey from kids to superheroes when they utter the word Shazam. However, this arc of evolution will be interrupted by the arrival of the daughters of Atlas.

The powerful women come to Earth looking for a type of magic that was stolen from them years ago. The protagonist and his allies will have to deal to save the world, while trying not to die in the attempt.

DC fans hope that "Shazam 2" includes the cameo of other well-known characters. Photo: composition LR/Warner Bros.

Where to see in theaters in Peru?

“Shazam 2” can be seen in the main cinema chains in Peru, such as Cinemark, Cineplanet, Cinépolis, Cine Star and more. You just have to access their web pages and buy your tickets or do it at the establishment’s box office.

“Shazam: The Fury of Gods”: trailer

Where to watch “Shazam” online?

If you don’t want to miss any references in “Shazam: The Fury of Gods” and be aware of the plot, then you must watch the first installment. Where? Currently, you can find “Shazam” on HBO Max. To view it, you must have a streaming subscription.