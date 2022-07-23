During the current edition of Comic Con San Diego 2022, the panel of DC has launched the First official trailer for “Shazam! The Fury of the Gods” in which we see the expected return of Zachary Levi as the lead superhero, who seems to be facing some identity issues. In fact, he looks very despondent for wanting to follow in the footsteps of The Justice League.

The clip shows him telling a therapist about his problems. There, he compares himself to his Justice League colleagues, such as Flash, Batman Y Aquamanwho appear briefly when mentioned.

Although they are cuts from past films, fans have interpreted these unexpected ‘cameos’ as the intention of the film to connect with the rest of the projects in the DCEU. Next, we leave you the full video.

YOU CAN SEE: Comic Con Lima 2022, offers guests and prices: “Stranger things”, “Rebelde way” and more in Peru

The advance also lets us see the tone that the final cut of the tape would have. Shazam comically compared to other heroes, while emerging as the only option for survival that some mortals have.

This contrast is noticeable, for example, when he meets a dangerous villain, but tells her that he has seen the entire saga of “Fast and Furious” (because the actress Helen Mirren acted in the franchise).

At another moment, in which he is supposed to be having a serious moment of discovering his identity, the sequence makes a joke about the presence of a doll Anabelle.

For now, everything indicates that they will maintain the formula that worked for them in the first feature film, with which they could ensure their position of success at the world box office.

Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu as the evil goddesses of Hespera and Kalypso. Photo: Warner Bros.

When does the movie “Shazam 2″ come out?