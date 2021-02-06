Henry Cavill, an actor who became famous in the DCEU for playing Superman in movies like Man of Steel, Batman vs. Superman and Justice League, would once again don the costume of the last son of Krypton to Shazam 2: fury of the gods. At least that’s what the rumors pointed to to date.

Via Twitter, the director David F. Sandberg He noted that production is at an early stage and that Superman’s participation was part of his plans from the first installment, but he prefers to remain silent until we see the result on the big screen.

“I will not comment on the casting rumors for various reasons,” he wrote. “One is that you can never be sure of anything until it has happened. Halfway through filming Shazam! the plan was for Cavill to participate. Rumors could have echoed it and been right at the time, but ended up being wrong in the end, ”he shared.

In order to avoid tweets from those demanding Superman’s participation, he joked about another appearance with his usual sense of humor: “I can confirm with 90% certainty that Shazam will appear in Shazam 2. So, if you are fans of the character , they may like it. “

As recalled, Superman made a small appearance at the end of the first installment. With this, fans of the DCEU expected a greater role for the Man of Steel in the sequel, either as a mentor or ally against a greater threat.

Shazam! fury of the gods It is scheduled to premiere on June 2, 2023. Like other Hollywood productions, its production was thwarted by the crisis caused by COVID-19. With the best of luck, fans won’t see a postponement for its release.