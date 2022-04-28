Shazam 2 is the superhero themed cinematic film passed on the sly due to the huge releases that have been filling the last few months, and now it is back to being talked about because it has a different release date: yes, it has been postponed for a few days . The original release date was December 16while now the 21 of the same month.

According to announced by DeadlineShazam 2 was postponed for not competing with Avatar 2 which would be released the same day, so I was dying i producers have decided to change the release date. This explains why the new date is very few days.

The director of the film also made a joke reporting the news on his Twitter profile. Yes, she made a thread that starts with “You’re welcome, Cameron!A little teasing James Cameron, who has been doing Avatar 2 for years now.

This sequel is directed by the same director as the first film, David F. Sandberg, and you’ll also see the return of Zachary Levi as Billy Batson, better known as Shazam. The second film also sees the arrival of the Hollywood icon Helen Mirren, who joined the cast to play villain Hesperabut it looks like he won’t be the only hero from DC to arrive in the film.

Moving the release date of Shazam 2 and postponing it is a rather smart move, especially since Christmas week begins on December 21st, where especially young people are decidedly freer and can use the time as they prefer. So it also means getting everyone who wants to enjoy a superhero movie with lots of humor.

Furthermore, those who want to see both films on the day of release can do so without any problem. Exactly, there will be no need to choose whether to see Avatar 2 or Shazam 2. A choice that meets the viewer and the economic benefit, right?