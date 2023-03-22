After a weekend of opening in which it did not go so super, the director of Shazam: Fury of the GodsDavid F. Sandberg, posted a thread of tweets about his experience making the film and his future projects.

“In Rotten Tomatoes, I just got my lowest critics score and my highest audiences score for the same movie 🤷‍♂️ I wasn’t expecting a repeat of the first movie critically, but I was still a bit surprised because I think it’s a good movie “, wrote. Well, as I’ve been saying for a while, I’m really looking forward to getting back into horror (as well as trying some new stuff). After six years of ShazamI’m definitely tired of superheroes by now.”

“Just to be clear, I don’t regret for a second making the movies. Shazamhe continued. “I have learned a lot and have had the opportunity to work with some truly amazing people. I will always be grateful for directing two of these. They have been very challenging but valuable experiences. One of the things I’ve really been looking forward to is disconnecting from the superhero discourse online. A lot of it stresses me out so much and it will be nice not to have to think about it anymore.”

The sequel to Shazam collection $30.5 million dollars during its opening weekend, less than estimated. Since making the film cost $110 million more others $100 million to promote it seems unlikely to be a win for Warner Bros. and DC Comics.

Before directing Shazam In 2019, Sandberg directed two well-received horror hits: Lights Out of 2016 and Annabelle: Creation of 2017.

Via: Variety