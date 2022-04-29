“Shazam 2″ is the new movie from DC starring Zachary Levi that was initially going to be released on December 16, 2022, but will now hit theaters on the 21st of the same month, exactly one week later.

In this regard, the director ofShazam 2″, David F. Sandberg, wrote on Twitter the following: “You’re welcome, Cameron! ”, message addressed to the filmmaker in charge of the sequel to the blue aliens.

Tweet from David F. Sandberg confirms the postponement of the release date of “Shazam 2”. Photo: Twitter

What will we see in “Shazam 2″?

“Shazam! fury of the gods” promises to be the next success of the DC Extended Universe, as it introduces us to the young hero Billy Batson facing dangerous antagonists, Héspera and Kalypso, who will make things difficult for both Shazam and his powerful family who in this new installment have the power to become amazing characters.

The Deadline medium assured that after “Avatar: the way of water” confirmed its release date for next December 16, the same date on which the Warner Bros. film was going to hit the cinema, the executives did not want to take any risks at the box office, so they postponed the release date for a week later, until December 21.

Avatar 2 will focus on the oceans of Pandora. Photo: 20th Century Studios

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” stars a luxury cast led by Zachary Levi as Shazam. He is joined by Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Helen Mirren as Héspera, Lucy Liu as Kalypso, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield and Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, among others.