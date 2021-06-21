Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 06.21.2021 14:51:39

Shazam: Fury of the Gods of DC Universe will have its premiere until next 2023. However, The movie director, David F. Sandberg, shared a photo, showing what the protagonists of the film look like, where the protagonist Zachary Levi stands out.

“I don’t know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking, so here is a photo i took the other day“, surprised the Swede, director of films like Annabelle: Creation or Lights out, who also directed the prequel to this movie.

Afam Brody, Mega Good, Ross Butler, Zachary Levi, Grace Fulton and DJ Cotrana They are the protagonists and actors that appear in the photo, published this Monday morning through the director’s social networks.

Just this June we met the first teaser from Shazam! Fury of the Gods, without knowing more detail about the plot, simply a reminder that the film is in progress, it is much more humor than a real advance, and hardly we see the silhouette of the actor with the suit now revealed.

“Why is it so dark? “ It would probably have been a better idea to turn on the light“says protagonist Zachary Levi jokingly, after minimal details are shown in the story.

When is Shazam: Fury of the Gods released?

The new DC universe movie is scheduled to premiere on June 2, 2023, according to the specialized American press. It is expected to be a success after the $ 366 million raised by the first part.

The second part could host Superman in the plot, however, it is still not something confirmed that Henry Cavill, actor who often interpret it, appear in the movie. The same director in February tweeted about it.

“I will not comment on the rumors of casting for several reasons. One is that you can’t be sure of anything until it has happened. Halfway through the filming of Shazam, the plan was still for Cavill to participate. Scoopers could have taken that and been right at the time but wrong in the end“he wrote on Twitter.

Not going to comment on casting rumors for several reasons. One being you can’t be sure about anything until it’s happened. Halfway through shooting Shazam the plan was still for Cavill to be in it. Scoopers could have scooped that and been right at the time but wrong in the end. – David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) February 5, 2021

For the moment, we will have to settle for seeing the new costumes from the movie.

