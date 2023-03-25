A little over a week ago, “Shazam: the fury of the gods” premiered in Peru, a film with Zachary Levi which has failed at the box office. Given this, criticism did not wait. Now, in the “Happy sad confused” podcast, the protagonist of “Shazam 2” spoke about “toxic fans”. The American actor said that for him such people are weak and sad. This group is made up of subjects who insult and attack others without knowing them, with anonymous profiles. On the show, Levi referred to the fact that his statements are misrepresented.

“…instead of there being a conversation, they take a lot of my words completely out of context, and then they’re going to goad all the other people they meet online, and they all just want to attack, and attack, and attack, and attack. And it’s really sad, because this is just one example of so many of the amount of poison, toxicity and bullying that occurs in these cybernetic dimensions.”, said the artist.

In addition, he referred to people who spend time online harassing others. “I can just assume that they are very weak people, that they need to feel superior by going online anonymously, tearing other people down and waiting for reactions, and then they feel reinforced in that,” she said.

According to the Tomatazos outlet, the “toxic fans” of DC They are those who act aggressively online and, many times, attack other fans, actors, directors and critics who do not share their point of view on the franchise films.

It should be noted that in recent years the cases of cyberbullying they have been increasing. Attacks on singers, actors and influencers have negative effects on their lives.