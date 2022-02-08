Congratulations! the renowned actress Shay Mitchell, remembered for having played roles in series such as You and Pretty Little Liars, is expecting her second baby, the result of her relationship with fellow actor Matte Babel.

The Hollywood figure revealed today, Monday, February 7, that she is pregnant through an emotional publication on her social networks, in which she detailed the difficult experience of celebrating the arrival of her blood relative and, at the same time, lamenting the loss of her grandmother, who passed away last week.

Shay Mitchell reveals she is pregnant with her second baby

It was via his official account Instagram that the interpreter who gave life to Emily in Pretty Little Liars revealed to be gestating, while referring to their not so pleasant simultaneous experiences.

“Saying goodbye to a loved one and at the same time experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life.”, read the beginning of Mitchell’s post.

“It is also my most challenging season to date. I can’t help but think this was the plan of the universe all along, knowing I would need another worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life.”

Shay Mitchell grateful for the opportunity to be a mother for the second time. Photo: Shay Mitchell/Instagram

Similarly, the youtuber also said that this news “is proof that love, life and loss can exist at the same time.”

“Grandma, I miss you every day. Baby, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing that you two are already connected in such a cosmic way,” Shay concluded with her statement.

The writing was accompanied by a series of graphics in which her belly stood out, in which her notorious pregnancy looks.

Shay Mitchell is pregnant after losing her first baby in 2018. Photo: Shay Mitchell/Instagram

Shay Mitchell mourns the death of her grandmother

Last January 30, the 34-year-old actress told her fans that her grandmother transcended this world, a fact that was a blow to Shay Mitchell.

“This is one of the most difficult things that I will have to live throughout my life,” read the description of his post.

Likewise, she recalled how her grandmother influenced her since she was a child. “She was and will forever be my best friend. From the make-believe games she played with me when I was little, to picking me up from high school because I was being bullied, to keeping scrapbooks of all the articles and magazine covers I’ve ever been on, she was my number one cheerleader. My heart is broken, ”said another part of the letter.