Tonight, Sunday 21 May 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4, The Shawshank Redemption, a 1994 film written and directed by Frank Darabont starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman, will be broadcast. The plot is based on Stephen King’s story Rita Hayworth and the Redemption of Shawshank, published in the anthology Different Seasons. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Maine, 1947: Andy Dufresne, assistant manager of a Portland bank, is sentenced to two life terms for killing his wife and her golf champion lover, although he claims his innocence. He is imprisoned in Shawshank prison, where the guards and the corrupt director Samuel Norton impose their law made up of gratuitous violence and unpunished murders, hidden from the state.

Andy initially remains aloof from the other inmates, being attacked by the “sisters”, bullying prisoners led by Bogs Diamond: they beat and rape him for the first two years. One day, during forced restoration work on the roof of the prison, Andy overhears Byron Hadley, the bloodthirsty captain of the guards, talking to his colleagues about his economic problems and – risking being murdered by the same guard for his impudence – convinces him to get help from him with his expertise in finance. He asks for and gets in return 3 beers for each of the other inmates who worked with him on the roof.

From that moment, Andy collects sympathies with some prisoners, in particular by Ellis Boyd Redding aka Red, another lifer who controls smuggling inside the prison, and who would be able to procure practically any object he is asked for. Red committed a serious crime in his youth, but has changed after decades of incarceration. The two become good friends and Andy asks him to get him a rock hammer as he loves collecting minerals and carving stones; later he also gets a poster of actress Rita Hayworth. Red unlike the others does not hide the truth of his crime, indicating that he is filled with remorse. Red, who has now become a great friend of Andy, seeing his kind soul in him, begins to sense that he is not the criminal he is accused of being.

Shawshank Redemption: The cast

We’ve seen the Shawshank Redemption plot, but what’s the full cast for the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Tim RobbinsAndy Dufresne

Morgan FreemanEllis Boyd ‘Red’ Redding

Bob GuntonSamuel Norton conductor

William SadlerHeywood

James WhitmoreBrooks Hatlen

Clancy BrownCaptain Byron Hadley

Gil BellowsTommy Williams

Mark Rolston: Bogs Diamond

Bill Bolender: Elmo Blatch

Brian LibbyFloyd

Joseph Ragno: Hernias

David ProvalSnooze

Neil Giuntoli as Jigger

Larry BrandenburgSkeet

Frank Medrano: fat inmate

Jeffrey DeMunn: 1946 DA

Jude Ciccolella as Mert guard

Paul McCrane: Guard Trout

Ned Bellamy: Youngblood guard

Brian Delate Guard Dekins

Don McManus: Guard Wiley

Brian Brophy: Member of the 1967 parole commission

Gary Lee Davis: Rooster

Neil SummersPete

Mack MilesTyrell

Dion Anderson: Guard who discovers Andy’s escape

Streaming and TV

Where to see Shawshank Redemption on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 21 May 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.