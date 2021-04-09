Shawny sander It is music and influencer. For her, escaping the pressures of modern life is a vital part of her creative process. So much so, that it has become its true reason for being. “It’s about not defining ourselves by social norms and the limits we impose on ourselves, and by doing so, you accept the world as an infinite space that offers unlimited possibilities to dream and explore.” “The key to happiness,” says Sander, “is self-determination. And the means to achieve this is movement.

“Driving gives me a sense of freedom,” says Sander. “I have a classic car and I love to drive it to clear my mind. It’s one of the few things that really relaxes me. That’s why I enjoy driving so much.

Both she and her boyfriend are fond of cars. He also runs a workshop specializing in classics. His stepfather was also a mechanic, so getting his hands dirty is nothing strange to him. In fact, it’s easy to see her working for hours on her own classic Volkswagen.

“I currently drive a Volkswagen Type 3 which has quite a lot of similarities to a Porsche in that it also has a boxer engine in the rear,” he says. «He is super reliable and I go with him everywhere. But someday I want to fulfill my true dream, which is to own a Porsche. I’ve been saving for it for a long time. The goal is to restore one myself, so that I can learn and feel proud at the end of the process. I am fascinated by everything that a car hides, with its little details.

Although he finds it interesting as a design object, in reality, Sander sees the car as an escape route that allows him to feel free from the demands of his work and day to day. The simple act of going out to drive is a form of liberation. “To go further is to cross an invisible threshold,” as the narrator explains in the new Sight Magazine film featuring Sander and his traveling companion. Lisa-Marie Bosbach.

To escape the confines of your current state. To go beyond what you never were, without ties of time or space ». Sander drive for the simple fact of doing it, allowing the path to take her, losing herself in thought and reality. By doing this, you always end up finding something new.