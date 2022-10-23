After his hilarious first trailer, “Lilo, Lilo, crocodile” is about to hit Peruvian theaters. In this opportunity, Shawn Mendes joins Javier Bardem to bring Lilo and Hector to life, respectively. The singer interprets life, through his vocal performance, to a singular reptile that does not speak, but falls in love with his talent for singing and his facility for dancing.

Next, we tell you more details.

“Lilo, Lilo, Crocodile” is directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon. Photo: Composition/Sony

What is “Lilo, Lilo, Crocodile” about?

“Lyle, Lyle, crocodile” (as the film is titled in English) brings us closer to the gentlemen primm and to his son, Josh. The family moves to New York, for which the little boy has a great challenge to take on: adapting to his new life and a cruel high school.

In the first days, everything seemed to be very difficult for the boy. However, everything changes when the minor discovers Liloa friendly singing crocodile who lives in his attic and who loves taking baths with rubber ducks, caviar and good music.

The uniqueness of the reptile motivates a particular friendship between the two. However, the permanence of the animal is jeopardized by the presence of a cantankerous neighbor and the unexpected return of its former owner.

A close relationship, bad memories of the past and imminent eviction combine to make “Lilo, Lilo, crocodile” a bet that, without a doubt, you will not want to miss, especially with the little ones at home.

Although folded “Top of the world” It will surely become that song that will not only stir emotions in your heart, but will stick in your mind.

What do critics say about “Lilo, Lilo, crocodile”?

From a personal perspective, “Lilo, Lilo, crocodile” It is not that it is the musical of the decade, much less a memorable movie. Even so, it promises a good family time. It will make you laugh in several parts and will squeeze your heart in others.

It’s a sweet bet and it’s all thanks to Lilo’s personality. Although she is created with CGI, it does not take away the power to make you feel sorrow and joy.

From the Rotten Tomatoes portal, critics have given it a 73% approval rating, while the public, who has already seen it, has been pleased and has given it an enviable 94% rating.

If you want to join this fun and check how good or bad his story is, “Lilo, Lilo, crocodile” will hit Peruvian theaters this Thursday, October 27.

“Lilo, Lilo, Crocodile” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Photo: Rotten Tomatoes capture

“Lilo, Lilo, crocodile” – cast

Winslow Fegley as Josh Primm.

Constance Wu as Mrs. Primm.

Scoot McNairy as Mr. Primm.

Javier Bardem as Hector P. Valentini.

Brett Gelman as Mr. Grumps.

Shawn Mendes as the voice of Lilo.

Lyric Hurd as Trudy.