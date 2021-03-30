Camila Cabello and Shawn mendes They became the victims of an assault after criminals entered their Los Angeles home. As reported by an international media, the couple was at the scene during the incident.

The event was reported by TMZ, which had access to the statement of the police in that town. Law enforcement officials indicated that one of the Canadian artist’s vehicles was reported stolen.

The sources of the medium said that the thieves were able to enter the house of the singers through one of the windows and that they may have made an abrupt exit in the car when they realized that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were home at the time.

The suspects were reported to have stolen a Mercedes Benz SUV, but so far the Los Angeles Police Department has not announced the capture of the criminals. However, the corresponding investigations have been initiated.

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes dedicates a tender birthday message to Camila Cabello

The Canadian singer could not miss the opportunity to wish Camila Cabello a happy day, who celebrated her 24th birthday on March 3. Through his official Instagram account, he surprised her with a meaningful and romantic message.

Shawn mendes He took advantage of the date to remind his partner of the qualities he sees in her, so he wrote: “Happy birthday to the kindest, bravest and most beautiful person I have ever met. I love you more every day, my life ”.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

