Shawn Layden knows how to end the console war: during an interview, the former president of Sony’s Worldwide Studios said that if there was a single platform on the market, clashes between owners of different systems would be nothing but a bad memory.

During IGN Live 2024, Layden explained that until a few years ago Microsoft and Sony produced consoles equipped with radically different architecturesbut now the situation has changed to the point that both companies use the same components made by AMD.

“The differences come down to the use of ray tracing and many of us can’t even perceive them if we don’t have an adequate television,” said the former president of Worldwide Studios. “Xbox, PlayStation and high-end PCs have gotten to a level where, all things being equal, they appear to be practically identical.”

“We would live in a better world if we could get to have a single standard technology for home consoles, allowing us to eliminate this platform war.”