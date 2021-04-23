For the tenth year in a row, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment launched the initiative “Young Shaab Caravans” aimed at distributing gifts to senior citizens, and 400 gifts were distributed in the Northern Emirates.

The foundation told “Emirates Today” that the initiative used to hold breakfast tables for senior citizens in cities and villages of the northern emirates before the Corona pandemic, as senior citizens in the northern Emirates regions would gather with orphans and volunteers and conduct Ramadan competitions after breakfast in order to entertain and make them happy.

She added that “due to the Corona pandemic, the stations were replaced by home distribution of gifts. Since the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan, in cooperation with a private delivery company, we have started distributing material and in-kind gifts in accordance with the precautionary measures and preventive measures.”

She added that all senior citizens registered in the initiative receive in-kind and financial gifts, regardless of their economic and social level, because the aim of the initiative is to bring happiness and joy to them during the month of Ramadan.

She stated that she takes the saying of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “Protect your elders as you protect your little ones” as a slogan for the initiative.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

