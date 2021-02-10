Luke Shaw (25) is experiencing a true renaissance this season. The left-back, who arrived at United in 2014, shortly before his 19th birthday, had lost his early career flight in recent years. Now, under the wing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he returns to settle on a side that Alex Telles, one of the signings of the summer, has not managed to snatch him.

The current lights face the shadows lived under the orders of their previous coach, José Mourinho, with whom his pluses and minuses, coming to criticize the Portuguese publicly in 2017 after a match against Everton, exclaiming that “I had to make all the decisions” for him. It was not an easy two and a half years for Kingston upon thames and he has made it known on ‘Man of the Match’, a ‘BBC’ program hosted by Gary Lineker.

“It was a very hard moment, because sometimes the words did not come out or people only listened to one version of the story”Shaw recounts when questioned about Mou’s words in the past. “I knew it was better to keep quiet. I had a lot of people behind me, so I felt supported. He knew he should be quiet and get better. I have had many hard moments that have made me a better person, “he added.

Just compliments for Solskjaer

This season, instead, all the different and nobody remembers the 37.5 million euros paid to Southampton more than six years ago. In the 26 games he has played, Shaw has distributed 5 assists and now nobody disputes him. That rebound has a great ‘culprit’, his current coach, and with him he continues: “Ole’s style is the one that has benefited me the most in a long time. His treatment of people is second to none, it’s really good. I feel like he knows exactly what he needs to do to get the best out of his players. “

“It’s always nice to have an arm around your shoulders, I’d be lying if I said that doesn’t make me feel better. It is the confidence and belief of the coach in me that has pushed me to the next level. There is much to come, I think, I’m still young and I have time to improve “, ends a Luke Shaw who only has words of thanks for Solskjaer. With Mourinho, it’s another story …