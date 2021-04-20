Young TikTok users have started posting videos of them shaving their face with a machine at home. A new trend in the social network was noticed in the Daily Mail.

According to the publication, training videos appeared on the platform, which gained more than 20 million views. Their authors argue that shaving “evens out the skin, making it flawless.” As an example, they cite actresses Elizabeth Taylor and Marilyn Monroe, who performed the procedure on a regular basis.

Dr. Ross Perry, an employee of the cosmetics manufacturer Cosmedics, denied the use of the trend in an interview for the publication. According to the expert, viewers of these videos create “an illusion about the ideal skin, but they do not see the other side of the coin.”

“We shouldn’t copy the behavior of Tiktokers – this is far from the advice of professionals. I do not recommend that you shave your face at home, otherwise your hair will begin to grow even thicker, and the barely noticeable “fluff” will turn into thick black stubble, ”she warned.

In addition, according to Ross, removing facial hair, like any other part of the body, can provoke inflammation and acne. If necessary, she advised to visit beauty salons, where masters use specialized blades that minimize the negative consequences of the procedure.

In March, beautician and representative of Venus shaving machine manufacturer Ewoma Ukeleghe revealed the main mistakes women make when removing unwanted body hair. In particular, according to the specialist, women do not take into account the exfoliating effect of the razor and, as a result, the need to use special moisturizers before and after shaving.