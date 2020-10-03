Highlights: India is testing missiles amid tension on the border with China

Ground-to-ground ‘Shaurya’ missile test successful

Its range is 800 kilometers, can also carry nuclear payload

DRDO has done the test of AGTM and practice missile recently.

New Delhi / Balasore

India has successfully tested the new version of the ‘Shaurya’ missile. The new missile is light and can be operated easily. News agency ANI quoted government sources as saying that the missile could hit the target about 800 km away. ‘Shaurya’ is a ground-to-ground missile. It can carry nuclear payload with it. In the midst of tensions with China, India has tested several missiles and defense systems in recent times.

What is special about ‘Shaurya’ missile?

It is a ground version of a ballistic missile launched from a submarine.

This two-stage rocket missile operates at six times the speed of sound before reaching a height of 40 km. After that it moves towards the target.

This missile operates from solid fuel but can guide itself towards the target towards the cruise missile.

The speed of the missile is so fast that the enemy’s radar sitting across the border will get less than 400 seconds to detect, track and intercept it.

It can be stored in a composite canister, that is, it can be easily hidden.



Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Missile Tested

The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) last month tested a laser-guided anti-tank guided missile (AGTM) from the MBT Arjun tank. This test was successful. AGTM will be able to disarm from modern tanks to future tanks as well. Prior to this, ‘practice’ high speed expandable aerial target (HEAT) was tested in Balasore. This missile vehicle can fly at an altitude of 5 km. Its speed is half the speed of voice.

In the last few weeks, India has made several important decisions in the defense sector. Preparations are now on for mass production of Pinak rockets, launchers and essential equipment. Pinak is actually a free flight artillery rocket system with a range of 37.5 km. Pinak rockets are launched from the multi-barrel rocket launcher. The launcher can fire 12 rockets in just 44 seconds.