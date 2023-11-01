Shattered: plot, cast, true story and streaming of the film scheduled on Sky Cinema

This evening, 1 November 2023, the film Infranto will be broadcast for the first time on Sky Cinema Uno at 9.15pm, a film that tells a story that really happened in 1997. Let’s see the plot and the cast together.

Plot

The film opens with a scene that we seem to have seen a thousand times on the news: a black man is being hunted down by the police. We know nothing about him and what he did but that man is Brian Brown-Easley (John Boyega), whose story we slowly discover. A former United States Marine, Brian lives in an Atlanta motel, far from his ex-wife Cassandra (Olivia Washington) and consequently his daughter Kiah (London Covington). With an economic situation now at the limit, Brian is denied support by the Government: the Department of Veterans Affairs has cut part of the money passed to him to allow him to live at least a dignified life. Calm and polite, Brian is now in the throes of desperation. He therefore has no choice but to break into a bank, take some hostages and threaten to have a bomb.

Shattered: the cast of the film

The direction is by Abi Damaris Corbin. Starring John Boyega, Michael K. Williams, Nicole Beharie, Selenis Leyva and Connie Britton, the film is based on true events (reconstructed in an article by journalist Aaron Gell) to tell the story of Brian Brown-Easley, a veteran of marine, who is forced by the circumstances and the critical economic conditions in which he finds himself to break into a bank and take the employees hostage, starting a tense confrontation with the police.

Streaming and TV