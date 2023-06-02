Max Verstappen, a Jumbo man

The supermarket chain Jumboactive in Belgium and the Netherlands, had taken it under its wing Max Verstappen even before his debut in Formula 1. The then owner Fritz Van Eerd, a great motorsport enthusiast who had raced in the endurance world championship, had noticed the young Max at the time of karting, supporting him starting from his debut in single-seaters, which took place in 2014 in European Formula 3.

The sponsorship had grown over the years and last season was quantified at two million euros. In September 2022 However, Van Eerd was arrested by the local police, on charges of money laundering, which occurred through fraud on the payment of VAT and the investment of these sums in real estate transactions, car trading and motocross sports sponsorships.

Jumbo, no more motorsport

In recent months, Ton Van Veen, CEO of the company, had declared his intention to interrupt all existing partnerships with the world of motorsport, except for the long-standing relationship with Max Verstappen, which undoubtedly gave great visibility to the brand .

About-face, goodbye also to Verstappen

However, the news of theJumbo’s intention to also retire from Formula 1, ending the collaboration with Max Verstappen at the end of the season and the sponsorship of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Indeed, in recent days, Van Veen presented the group’s relaunch plan to his collaborators, which no longer includes investments in the world of sport. The words of the managing director are eloquent: “Max is obviously a folk hero, but he operates on a worldwide scale. We are an excellent food retailer, but only in Holland and Belgium. Our investments in sport exceed 20 million euros. We cannot give back to customers the money that goes to Max, or invest it in sustainability or health. Sponsoring with Max brought a lot of knowledge about our brand, but now we have won all there was to win“.