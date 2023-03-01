Shattered Heaven returns to show itself with a new trailer. The strategic roguelike game with card game style combat is coming on PC on April 19, 2023. This is the new work of the Dry Drowing development team, the acclaimed investigative visual novel set in a futuristic and dystopian universe.

The video, which you can see just below, tells us about the scaffolding storytelling, central to the game. The video shows an abandoned and “suspended in time” world. Mankind has betrayed God and is therefore cursed to survive in a hostile and barren land.

There are four factions who fight for dominance, who are destined to perform a cruel and bloody ritual known as the War of Ascension. We will be able to meet many characters who will help us explore various themes.

The terms of gameplay, we will have access to a team made up of three characters: each PG has his own deck and his own unique skills, so as to make the combat always different also according to the strategic preferences of the players. Shattered Heaven is also a roguelike, as mentioned, so every game will be different and there will always be new content.

You can try one for yourself free demo on Steam and, if this convinces you, you can add the game to the Wish List so as to support the Italian developers.

Finally, we leave you to our tried of Shattered Heaven.