The Italian videogame scene has been giving us some not indifferent surprises for a long time, but despite everything we never pay enough attention to our local news. For about a few years, Leonardo Interactive has given us a series of very interesting titles, such as Dry Drowing And Willy Morgantouching different video game genres and this time he decided to enter the universe of card games with Shattered Heavenan adventure with a very particular style and which we will hear about in the coming months.

A shattered paradise

We find ourselves in a barren world, abandoned by a destroyed deity and filled with despair and suffering. A curse rests on the few survivors which prevents him from living beyond 40 years of life, and the inhabitants are divided into four factions fighting for dominance. The only way to bring everything back to normal is the bloody sacrifice of a Vestal, a woman with supernatural powers.

It will be the task of the three protagonists, the audacious Andorathe innocent and mysterious Ishanaand the loyal Great, to save this sad universe, preventing the seemingly inevitable end. The simple incipit introduces us to a devastated and fascinating world, whose events will also be shaped by our various choices that we will have to make in some crucial moments in history.

The design of the main characters is very captivating, even if the supporting characters disappear a bit next to them. Their characterization is incisive, sometimes stereotyped, but certainly memorable, and it will be easy to identify with the members of our party. The strength by Shattered Heaven it definitely is the gameplay That joins the card game with RPG and roguelike elements and mechanics.

Card Game or Roguelike?

Everyone likes hybrids and lately card games are catching on again, such as Encryption which has attracted the attention of many gamers, so this title is definitely coming out at the right time. Going around the various dungeons and facing the hordes of enemies we will meet, we will have the possibility to replenish and reorganize our deck of cardsuseful during turn-based combat against creatures.

During the clashes we will have to choose the cards to use against the enemies. Each card has specific abilities that you can divide into support, attack, defense and magicand each of them has AP (two per turn), a specific rarity and type.

By performing actions it is possible to activate skills that will give further spice to the clashes. As the cards are played, the skill bar increases and, once the maximum is reached, it will be possible to heal, add more damage or gain AP. The excessive amount of information, especially during the tutorial stage, could be a problem for some, but once you understand the mechanism everything will go smoothly. From the “it’s easier said than done” series.

During the exploration there will be some environments with which you will have to interact, and objects that will be used to open other dungeons, will have to be crafted to reveal potions or increase the chances of success related to some decisions. It will not be uncommon to come across traps that do not always have a high success rate. A failure could result in loss of HP or maybe something worse…

But there will be specific points where it will be possible to restbut they can be used just once. This is definitely an excellent opportunity to bandage your wounds or discard cards that you consider useless, to improve your future strategy against the nefarious lurking creatures.

Shattered Heavenin light of the unique gameplay and ruined fantasy world aesthetic, it is certainly an interesting product which gives further prestige to our studios, which annually churn out excellent products that are too often set aside, despite the objective quality. The gameplay, not immediately intuitive, is nonetheless captivatingand leads to reason during each fight. It is a title that requires high attention, also to follow the articulated storyline and the strategy of captivating turn-based combat. We can’t wait to tell you about it in review towards the final release.