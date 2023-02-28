There are less than twenty days left until the release of Shattered Heavena card-style combat strategy roguelike published by Leonardo Interactive and developed by the same team behind the acclaimed Dry Drowning (here our review of the game). For this occasion, the pblisher has released a new video dedicated to the game on its channels, with new details on the plot.

Shattered Heaven is the first video-card-game Made in Italy, which will exploit the roguelike, card game and role-playing components to transport us into a compelling fantasy storyline. An abandoned world, four factions intended to fight each other for survival, an ancient and bloody sacrificial ritual known as War of the Ascension: these are just some of the things we will meet in the game, which sinks its narrative in profound and inclusive themeswhich will be able to excite anyone.

In the game we will have a team made up of three characterseach of which will have its own deck of cards and unique skillswith also the possibility of develop them: all characteristics where the fusion of the various genres mentioned above will gain strength.

We remind you that Shattered Heaven will be available from April 19th on Steamand that if you want to try it is A free demo is already available on the same platform.