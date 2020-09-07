On Sunday, actress Riya Chakraborty, who was the girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, reached the NCB office for questioning. As soon as the NCB office arrived, Riya Chakraborty looked extremely helpless surrounded by media persons. This picture of Riya immediately went viral on social media. Many Bollywood celebrities have come in support of Riya after this picture came out. Shatrughan Sinha is also one of them.

In an interview to a news portal, Shatrughan Sinha questioned Sushant’s fans and asked whether Sushant wanted such behavior for his girlfriend Rhea? He also said that the law should be allowed to do its work. Talking further on this issue, he said that many people are giving their views on the case of Sushant’s death. Many of these have been in the news for some time, while some want to come in the news once again.

Explain that Sushant Singh Rajput and Riya Chakraborty had been in a relationship for more than a year. On 14 June Sushant was found dead in his house and after this Sushant’s father accused Riya Chakraborty and his family of forcing Sushant to commit suicide, cheating and embezzlement. The investigation was later handed over to the CBI on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB questioned Riya for 6 hours

However, ED’s investigation revealed some chats of Riya and her brother Shouvik, from which the drugs angle came out in this case. Since then the Narcotics Control Bureau took up the case. So far NCB has arrested Shouvik, Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant and Riya Chakraborty continues to be questioned.