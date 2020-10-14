Kapil Sharma will appear with a special guest in his upcoming episode to tickle people once again. Every week, celebs are visiting the show and Kapil Sharma is also seen having a lot of fun with them. Shatrughan Sinha will come as a guest in this upcoming Kapil show, in which he will be seen opening many secrets related to his life.

Let us know that this time on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Shatrughan Sinha will also be accompanied by his son Luv Sinha. On social media, the channel has released a teaser video, in which Shatrughan Sinha is heard revealing many secrets related to his career and personal life. Along with this, he is also seen talking about the equation with his children.

Shatrughan Sinha said that he was a big fan of Dharmendra. In such a situation, when he tried to talk to Dharmendra for the first time, the first question he asked was, what oil do you apply to hair? Shatrughan Sinha says that at that time he was not very good at talking. They did not know how to negotiate. Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh laugh a lot after listening to these naughty things of Shatrughan Sinha.

Kapil Sharma has made a tremendous entry in the world of TV. His Kapil Sharma show season 2 on Sony TV is very much liked by the people. This time actor Shatrughan Sinha is going to come on Kapil Sharma’s show. This time in the show, Kapil will not make them laugh but will ask them a question. That question is so funny that Shatrughan Sinha will start laughing himself.