TV’s popular comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ brings something special to tickle the audience every week. This time Shatrughan Sinha will come as a guest on the show. During this time, he will open many secrets related to his life. Will also tell what questions he asked when Dharmendra got a chance to talk to him with being a fan.

Let me tell you that Shatrughan Sinha will also be accompanied by his son Luv Sinha on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ this time. On social media, the channel has released a teaser video, in which Shatrughan Sinha is heard revealing many secrets related to his career and personal life. Along with this, he is also seen talking about equations with his children.

Shatrughan Sinha said that he was a big fan of Dharmendra. In such a situation, when he tried to talk to Dharmendra for the first time, the first question he asked was, what oil do you apply to hair? Shatrughan Sinha says that at that time he was not very good at talking. They did not know how to negotiate. Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh laugh a lot after listening to these naughty things of Shatrughan Sinha.