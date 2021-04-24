Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo) Shatha Saeed Alai Al Naqbi, member of the Federal National Council and Vice Chairman of the Legislative, Legal and Human Rights Affairs Committee of the Arab Parliament, confirmed that the UAE is working to respect and promote human rights principles and deepen the culture of respect for them among all members of society, based on the vision of the wise leadership To His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.”

Al-Naqbi said in a special statement to “Al-Ittihad”: The approval by the Federal National Council of the draft law to establish the National Commission for Human Rights represents an important step and a milestone that will be added to the achievements of the UAE in the field of human rights, and will enhance its international standing, and that the commission will play an important role, especially By shedding light on the achievements of the UAE in the field of human rights, as well as facing any external allegations that provide misleading information about the human rights situation in the country.

She added: The UAE has made many achievements in the fields of human rights, especially in the field of protecting and promoting the fundamental freedoms of individuals, their legal rights, and the rights of women and children, and in this context, she valued what the UAE has granted to women and children, noting that Emirati women have made unprecedented achievements at the national level. The Arab League, and it penetrated all political, economic and social fields, and that the UAE placed the child on the first steps of the future, as it established the first parliament for children in the region, and this indicates a proactive vision to support people and their rights since childhood and educate them properly.