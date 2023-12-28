The first edition of the “Shatana in Hatta” festival, which is organized by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, in cooperation with the Supreme Committee for Supervising the Development of the Hatta region, witnesses a large turnout from the public to follow the events, heritage performances, and daily competitions hosted in the main theater of the festival. As well as enjoying famous television programs that are transmitted and broadcast live from the festival theater via “Dubai Media”.

Among the television programs that have moved to allow the public to enjoy the winter atmosphere of Dubai is the famous competitions program “Al Mandoos”, which offers the goers of the “Shatana in Hatta” festival distinctive cultural competitions and valuable prizes. Media personality Kifah Al Kaabi also presents his radio program on the air of Noor Dubai Radio from Hatta in the middle of the atmosphere. Enthusiastic and full of sportsmanship.

As for the “Pulse of Poems” program, it hosts on the “Shatana in Hatta” stage many poets who entertain the festival-goers with masterpieces of Nabati poetry, and reviews with its guest poets the stories of the poems and their meanings. The “Dubai Evening” program, with its various segments, also sheds light on the charming nature of Hatta. Recreational activities and cultural and historical attractions that the region witnesses during the winter period.

The “Inspector Fasih” program continues to present its enjoyable episodes on the #Shatana_stage in Hatta, and on the Sama Dubai screen, with its segments aimed at spreading knowledge and education in an exciting comedic form, which is welcomed and welcomed by everyone.

Popular and traditional arts have a large space on the Shatana Theater in Hatta, through the “Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for Heritage Revival,” which continues to highlight the heritage and cultural aspect of the Hatta region through daily segments, around which audiences of different nationalities gather to learn about the heritage of the Emirates.

The center offers the festival audience activities, including military band performances, heritage competitions, and folk arts, which give the festival an atmosphere of joy and enjoyment for its patrons and visitors to the region in general.