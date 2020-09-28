The 9th Manch of IPL 2020 will be remembered by cricket fans forever. In this match, Rajasthan Royals defeated Kings XI Punjab by four wickets. Although there are many heroes of this victory, but the most appreciated is Sanju Samson. Samson has played the second best innings for Rajasthan continuously, due to which the team has registered its second consecutive win. He is being praised everywhere. At the same time, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has also tied the bridge of praise.

Actually, he wrote on Twitter, Sanju Samson does not need to be like anyone. They will have a different identity of their own. He will be ‘Sanju Samson’ of Indian cricket. Earlier, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had said that Sanju Samson will be the next Mahendra Singh Dhoni of India.

Sanju Samson doesn’t need to be next anyone. He will be ‘the’ Sanju Samson of Indian Cricket. https://t.co/xUBmQILBXv – Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 27, 2020

Samson played stormy innings

Let us know that in the match played against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, Sanju Samson scored 85 runs in just 42 balls while playing Atishi innings. During this innings, he hit four fours and seven sixes. Samson scored at a strike rate of 202.38. Thanks to his innings, Rajasthan managed to chase such a big target.

Mayank-Rahul gave a solid start

Earlier, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave a bang to Kings XI Punjab to bat first after losing the toss. Both shared 183 runs in 16.3 overs for the first wicket. It is the third largest opening partnership in the history of IPL.

Mayank Agarwal hit a century

Mayank scored 106 off 50 balls and Rahul scored 69 runs in 54 balls. Mayank Agarwal, who scored 106 runs, scored the second century of IPL 2020. Mayank completed his century in 45 balls only. In his century innings, Mayank hit 9 fours and 7 sixes. During this time, his strike rate was 222.22.

