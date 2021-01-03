The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved the emergency use of two-coron vaccine. It also includes Bharat Biotech’s Covaxine, which is indigenous. Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has objected to this. They say covaxine is premature. In such a situation, it can be dangerous, because the Phase III trial has not been completed yet. He urged the Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, to wait till the vaccine was completed.

Tharoor, from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, said on Twitter, “The third phase of the cocaine is yet to be tested. It has been approved ahead of time, which can be dangerous.” He also served as Union Health Minister Harshvardhan urged that he should avoid the use of covicin until the trial is over.

He tweeted, “Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan should clarify. Its use should be avoided until a full test is done. India may meanwhile begin vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine.” “

The DCGI said that earlier today the COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have been allowed restricted use in emergencies.

During a media briefing today, VG Somani of DCGI stated, “After adequate testing, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee. According to the serum and vaccines of M / s Bharat Biotech Is being approved for restricted use in case of emergency. M / s. Cadila Healthcare is being permitted for Phase III clinical trials. “